RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.41.

NYSE:RNG opened at $64.74 on Monday. RingCentral has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

