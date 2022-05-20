Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($67.80) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.20) to GBX 6,000 ($73.96) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($59.17) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($80.13) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.10) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.99) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.01).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,347 ($65.91) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £86.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,728.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,336.95. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($53.67) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.77).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 352.32 ($4.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($67.73), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($710,115.75). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,251 shares of company stock worth $61,721,282.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

