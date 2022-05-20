Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Lowered to $7.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,915,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $9,649,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

