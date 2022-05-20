Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 284.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.75.

RAD opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 59.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

