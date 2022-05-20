RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 9.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. 354,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,696,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of -0.84.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

