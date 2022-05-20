Robert Meese Sells 188 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $17,102.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,479,985.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DUOL stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duolingo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.
Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
