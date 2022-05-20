Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.94.

NYSE RBLX opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,930 shares of company stock worth $527,939 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,598,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

