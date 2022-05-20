Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $10.85. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 17,389 shares changing hands.
RCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.
In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.92.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
