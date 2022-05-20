Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 302.38% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:RMTI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.
Several research firms have recently commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
