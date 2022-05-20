Ron Bentsur Purchases 1,700 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $32,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,961,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,332,975.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Ron Bentsur bought 1,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $19,320.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Ron Bentsur acquired 12,245 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $208,042.55.

On Monday, March 28th, Ron Bentsur purchased 4,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Ron Bentsur purchased 7,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,410.00.

NVCT stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $4,076,000.

NVCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 17th.

About Nuvectis Pharma (Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.