Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Cut by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $413.18 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $402.05 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $458.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

