Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $416.47

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $416.47 and last traded at $416.86, with a volume of 7381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $432.76.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

