Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 105,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 516,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$119.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71.

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Roscan Gold Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

