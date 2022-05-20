Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34-$4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.34-4.58 EPS.

ROST traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,546,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $2,113,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

