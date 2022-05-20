Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.70. 5,546,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

