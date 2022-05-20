Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $99.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.06.

ROST stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average is $101.46.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

