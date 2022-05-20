Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Sells £31,914 in Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.33), for a total value of £31,914 ($39,341.72).

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 260.20 ($3.21) on Friday. Rotork plc has a twelve month low of GBX 253 ($3.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 328.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Get Rotork alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.99) to GBX 345 ($4.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.25) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.18) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.89 ($4.94).

About Rotork (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.