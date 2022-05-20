Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Sells £31,914 in Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.33), for a total value of £31,914 ($39,341.72).
Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 260.20 ($3.21) on Friday. Rotork plc has a twelve month low of GBX 253 ($3.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 328.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.
About Rotork (Get Rating)
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
Further Reading
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.