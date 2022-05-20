Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$8.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Shawcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital raised Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.92.

SCL stock opened at C$6.16 on Monday. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$4.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.23.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

