Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 170

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QLT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.00) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 162.40 ($2.00).

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.01. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.09). The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other Quilter news, insider Tazim Essani purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,575 ($24,130.92). Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52), for a total transaction of £243,693.75 ($300,411.43).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

