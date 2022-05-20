Royal Bank of Canada Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCW. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.62.

TSE:TCW opened at C$4.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.48. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.18 and a twelve month high of C$4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

