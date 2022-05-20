Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $18.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.84.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $106,061,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 535,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,854,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after buying an additional 94,533 shares during the period.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

