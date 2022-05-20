Royal Bank of Canada Trims Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Target Price to C$11.00

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Medical Facilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $6.56 on Monday. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

