Royal Bank of Canada Trims Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Target Price to C$11.00

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut Medical Facilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $6.56 on Monday. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
