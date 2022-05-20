Royale Finance Price Down 11.5% This Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $389,700.00 and $91.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,075.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,078.85 or 0.07097153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00509899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033233 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,729.83 or 1.76604833 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

