Rubic (RBC) Price Hits $0.0746 on Major Exchanges

Rubic (RBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rubic has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Rubic has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $403,458.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rubic alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 241.4% against the dollar and now trades at $867.40 or 0.02968150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00511946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,205.43 or 1.75218525 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.