Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Cap Hits $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.18 or 0.02085060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.94 or 0.00515787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00033274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,089.45 or 1.77996940 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

