Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Lowered to $52.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.07. Safehold has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GEM Realty Capital increased its stake in Safehold by 21.2% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 98,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 154.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Safehold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Safehold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

