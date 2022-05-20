Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,313,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,269. The company has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.64 and a one year high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day moving average is $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,487,755 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.03.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

