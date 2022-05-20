Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 28,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,262,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,337,000 after purchasing an additional 72,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 469,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,551,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

