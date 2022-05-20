Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,484,000 after buying an additional 292,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,407,000 after buying an additional 246,569 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.65.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $184.69. 5,715,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,396. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.48 and a 200 day moving average of $228.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

