Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Daily Journal by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Daily Journal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Daily Journal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Daily Journal by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Daily Journal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of DJCO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. Daily Journal Co. has a one year low of $242.00 and a one year high of $415.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.57. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daily Journal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

