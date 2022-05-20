Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.72. 97,646,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,742,938. The firm has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

