Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 75,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,513 shares.The stock last traded at $4.13 and had previously closed at $4.00.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The stock has a market cap of $601.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 177,395 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 202,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

