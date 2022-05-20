SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $109.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SAP by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SAP by 26.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 930,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,267,000 after purchasing an additional 120,804 shares during the period.

SAP stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28. SAP has a 12-month low of $92.94 and a 12-month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

