Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $314.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.48. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $30.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.