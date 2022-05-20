Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Saratoga Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $314.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

