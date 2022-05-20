Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $292.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $292.00 and last traded at $292.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SARTF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.95 and a 200 day moving average of $450.37.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.25. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

