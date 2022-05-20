Scala (XLA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,744.00

Scala (XLA) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Scala has a total market cap of $794,646.03 and approximately $1,744.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00624721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00506320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,366.20 or 1.65463319 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008579 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

