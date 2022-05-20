Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $180.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 708,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $14,267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 262,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Scholar Rock by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 255,624 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

