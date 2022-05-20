Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Holdings Trimmed by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.16. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

