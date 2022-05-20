Scotiabank Cuts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$45.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE GCG opened at C$34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$922.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.99. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$29.60 and a one year high of C$45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 3.3299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

