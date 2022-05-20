Scotiabank Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$32.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

