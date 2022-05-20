Scotiabank Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$37.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC set a C$41.50 price objective on shares of Definity Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.00 and a 52-week high of C$35.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

