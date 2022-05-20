Scott A. Law Sells 713 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

