SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 4%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.01 and last traded at $80.00. 64,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,566,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Get SEA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.34.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in SEA by 83.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.