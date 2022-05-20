SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEBYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SEB from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SEB from SEK 90 to SEK 100 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

OTC SEBYF opened at C$114.96 on Monday. SEB has a fifty-two week low of C$110.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$188.00.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

