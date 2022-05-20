Secret Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00006620 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $327.57 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00196553 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001369 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00304752 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.