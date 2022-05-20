Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $7.83

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $8.19. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 478 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

