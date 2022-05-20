Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ST traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,848. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 370,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.