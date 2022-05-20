SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

S has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.38.

Shares of S stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.66. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $155,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

