Senvest Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,778,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. WM Technology accounts for 1.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 4.40% of WM Technology worth $34,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

MAPS traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,996. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $153,105.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,005.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,542.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396 over the last quarter.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

